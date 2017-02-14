Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has resigned

Flynn originally denied the claims

By Published: Updated:
Michael Flynn
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, then-Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke, File)

(WWLP) – National Security Adviser Michael Flynn handed in his resignation Monday.

The sudden departure follows allegations that he misled the White House about his communications with Russian leaders.

Flynn is accused of talking to the ambassador of Russia about sanctions against Russia before Trump even took office. Flynn had repeatedly denied those claims, but this week, he suddenly changed his story.

In a letter Flynn said, “I inadvertently briefed the vice president-elect with incomplete information, regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador.”

Flynn resigned shortly after reports surfaced that the Justice Department had warned Trump about Flynn’s contacts with Russia.

The reports also said they were concerned Flynn was subject to blackmail by Russia, for allegedly lying about his conversations with the ambassador.

Click here to read the full text of Flynn’s resignation letter.

 

 

