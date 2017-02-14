Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has resigned

(WWLP) – National Security Adviser Michael Flynn handed in his resignation Monday.

The sudden departure follows allegations that he misled the White House about his communications with Russian leaders.

Flynn is accused of talking to the ambassador of Russia about sanctions against Russia before Trump even took office. Flynn had repeatedly denied those claims, but this week, he suddenly changed his story.

In a letter Flynn said, “I inadvertently briefed the vice president-elect with incomplete information, regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador.”

Flynn resigned shortly after reports surfaced that the Justice Department had warned Trump about Flynn’s contacts with Russia.

The reports also said they were concerned Flynn was subject to blackmail by Russia, for allegedly lying about his conversations with the ambassador.

Click here to read the full text of Flynn’s resignation letter.