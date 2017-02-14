Trump’s history of awkward handshakes

(CNN) – Opposites attract or do they? President Trump’s meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began Monday with a closely-watched handshake.

Not since this hot mess of a 3-way has a handshake gotten so much attention. Clocked at almost 19 seconds, this became the handshake that left the Japanese Prime Minister shaken.

For a guy who once called the handshake “barbaric,” Donald Trump has been risking germs galore with his over the top handshakes, many of which include a yank, be it his supreme court nominee, or his VP.

Call it what you will: “The pull in,” “the tug,” “the yank and pull,” “the grab and jerk.” When he did it to a winner of “the apprentice” it seemed like a tug of war. The more he likes you, the more he tugs and shakes.

Body language expert Chris Ulrich says President Trump starts with a submissive gesture. “His hand is open. Almost putting own hand in like a beggar’s pose, giving the other person the upper hand” but then he reasserts his dominance.

Ulrich said, “He literally pulls people off their feet. They’re off balance for a moment.”

He often seals his alpha handshake with a pat, a hand hug. But when SNL’s Trump hugged Vladimir Putin, it was Putin who tugged and patted Trump.

At least a long handshake gives photographers time to get their shots. When the President asked about the Japanese photogs.

Instead of turning to the photogs as requested, the President gazed at the Prime Minister.

On Monday, Canada’s leader shook President Trump’s hand but he held his own, resisting any tugging and inspiring headlines like Trudeau “one ups Trump at the handshake game.”

With Trump yanking at a rate of two or three times in 10 seconds, you almost need a hand to hold you up.