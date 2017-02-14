Thousands without power in eastern Hampden County

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Significant portions of Palmer, Monson, Brimfield, and Wales are without power late Tuesday morning.

National Grid reports a total of more than 6,000 customers without power in Hampden County. Nearly 3,000 of those customers being in Monson, where more than 75% of the town was without power as of 11:00 A.M.

About 40% of the town of Palmer is without power, with about 30% without electricity in Brimfield, and 12% out in Wales.

According to National Grid’s website, the company currently estimates that power should be restored by 12:30 P.M. in Brimfield and Wales, and 1:00 P.M. in Palmer and Monson.

22News reporter David McKay could see crews from the utility company at work in downtown Palmer.

22News has put in a call to National Grid for information on the cause of the outage, and we are waiting to hear back.