The dangerous trek to escape the U.S.

(CNN) – You’ve no doubt heard a lot about immigrants and refugees doing whatever they need to do to cross the border, sometimes even putting their lives in danger. Most of those stories are about people trying to get into the United States. But now, there are some stories about those trying to get out.

Men, women and children packed up in the middle of the night in the dead of winter, looking for refuge. This is the latest wave of asylum seekers who have snuck across the United States border, not trying to get in, but trying to get out.

Somali asylum seeker Mohamed Hossain noted, “It was very, very cold and very, very scary.”

At one point they all thought they were going to freeze to death.

They encountered hours of walking in knee deep snow and subzero temperatures, but they say they made the trek in the dead of winter, in a panic, for one reason.

Somali asylum seeker Hussein Ahmed said, “Donald Trump was elected, so I fear that I would not have an opportunity to be granted and to be [given] the asylum or refugee in the United States because Donald Trump hates the refugee.”

All of them ended up stumbling into the small border town of Emerson, Canada and calling 911. In Emerson, border jumpers are nothing new, but the numbers coming over are.

Emerson Resident Brenda Piett noted, “I guess it started with a trickle and has now increased to a flood stage.”

We witnessed 21 people, including an entire family, come into Canada near Emerson in just 24 hours. The mayor of Emerson said he feels for the asylum seekers, but is also worried about the safety of his town.

Not everyone we saw was from the list of banned countries, but they all have their reasons for making the journey. Seidu Mohammed is from Ghana. He said, “Right now I am wanted in my country.” Wanted, he says, for the crime of being gay.