Stuart Hurwitz, local business leader, has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former local business leader Stuart Hurwitz died on Sunday. Hurwitz was active in many local organizations, and had founded the American Restaurant Management Corp., which operates UNO Chicago Grill and Sonic Drive-In locations in the Springfield area.

Among his other accomplishments, Hurwitz was also the general manager of the Springfield Civic Center, overseeing the building’s transition to the MassMutual Center, and he served as the president of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau for 12 years. He also held leadership roles with JGS Lifecare, the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, and the Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts, among others.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ascher Zimmerman Funeral Home. A funeral service for Hurwitz will be held at Temple Beth El, located at 979 Dickinson Street, on Thursday at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be private.

Stuart Hurwitz was 83 years old.