State police found 450 bags of heroin during traffic stop on I-91

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested by state police Monday after drugs were found during a traffic stop on I-91 North in Greenfield.

Massachusetts State Police Media Relations told 22News a trooper pulled over a Honda traveling northbound with a obscured rear license plate. State police said troopers found 450 bags of heroin and six bags of crack cocaine inside the car, which had five people in it.

The front passenger, 22-year-old Ariel Serrano, was arrested and is being charged with:

Possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute, second offense

Possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute, second offense

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Serrano is scheduled to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court Tuesday.