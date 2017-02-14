State lawmakers wear red to support “Go Red for Women” movement

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The statistics are startling. Heart disease is the number one killer among Massachusetts women, but it can be prevented.

State lawmakers wore red on Tuesday to support the “Go Red for Women” movement in hopes of getting more people to focus on their cardiovascular health.

Women have a higher risk of suffering from heart disease and stroke, compared to men. Signs of a stroke include: sudden numbness on one side of the body, a severe headache and trouble speaking. The American Heart Association urges people to go to the hospital if any of those symptoms pop up.

Four-time stroke survivor, Lisa Deck, told 22News that heart disease can impact people of all ages. Deck suffered her first stroke at 21. She said, “I thought it would be something that my grandfather would suffer from and I have learned that that is not the case, so I encourage women to be aware, to know the signs and to take action.”

The majority of heart diseases are preventable with lifestyle changes and daily exercise.