Springfield Police searching for alleged package thief

Package stolen from apartment on Taylor Street on November 9th

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.(WWLP) – Springfield Police need the public’s help with identifying an alleged package thief.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that the U.S. Postal Service delivered a package to 453 Taylor Street on November 9th.

According to Delaney, the tenant at this address had ordered a pair of expensive leather shoes. The tenant verified with the USPS that the package had been delivered.

Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video from the address, which caught the alleged thief stealing the package. If you recognize the man in the photo, contact Detective Mark Bacon in the Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355.

