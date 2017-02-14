Springfield man allegedly assaulted by 3 brothers has died

The three men will now face a murder charge

By Published: Updated:
Police Lights

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield who was allegedly robbed and assaulted by three men in Holyoke last week has died.

According to Jim Leydon of the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Adam Rei was found unconscious on February 8th, near 591 High Street in Holyoke, around 7:51 p.m. He was brought to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries, and died days later on February 14th.

From left to right; Edwin Rivera, Joseph Rivera, Roberto Rivera. (Photos from Hampden District Attorney's Office)
From left to right; Edwin Rivera, Joseph Rivera, Roberto Rivera. (Photos from Hampden District Attorney’s Office)

22News reported on Monday that three brothers were arrested for allegedly assaulting Rei. Leydon said detectives arrested 22-year-old Joseph Rivera, 31-year-old Roberto Rivera, both of Holyoke, and 32-year-old Edwin Rivera of Mars Hill, North Carolina.

All three suspects now face a murder charge, on top of the Assault and Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Unarmed Robbery charges. Edwin was also charged with Intimidating a Witness.

Related: 3 brothers arrested for alleged robbery in Holyoke

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s