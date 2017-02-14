Springfield man allegedly assaulted by 3 brothers has died

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield who was allegedly robbed and assaulted by three men in Holyoke last week has died.

According to Jim Leydon of the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Adam Rei was found unconscious on February 8th, near 591 High Street in Holyoke, around 7:51 p.m. He was brought to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries, and died days later on February 14th.

22News reported on Monday that three brothers were arrested for allegedly assaulting Rei. Leydon said detectives arrested 22-year-old Joseph Rivera, 31-year-old Roberto Rivera, both of Holyoke, and 32-year-old Edwin Rivera of Mars Hill, North Carolina.

All three suspects now face a murder charge, on top of the Assault and Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Unarmed Robbery charges. Edwin was also charged with Intimidating a Witness.