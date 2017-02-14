Southwick Fire Department reminding residents about safety hazard

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – With the recent snow storms that have swept through Western Massachusetts, the snow has piled up.

It has piled up so much that the Southwick Fire Department wants to remind the community of the hazards that can occur. Posted on their Facebook page, the Southwick Fire Department informed residents of Southwick that they should clear their fire hydrants. The post asked people to please shovel a three foot area around all fire hydrants.

The fire department is grateful to those in the community who take the time to clear the area around hydrants.

“If they can clear their hydrants, it’s just that much better of a safety benefit,” said Southwick Fire Chief Russ Anderson.

A fire hydrant that has snow piled over it could cause firefighters to be unable to locate it or not realize the hydrant even exists. Anderson says that it also forces the firefighters to use a fire hydrant that is farther away.

The fire department also wants Southwick residents to clear out their heating vents. According to Anderson, certain heating systems have exhausts that goes out the side of the house. Clearing the vents would allow the proper ventilation.

If you have any questions or comments about clearing fire hydrants or heating vents, call the Southwick Fire Department at 413-569-6363.