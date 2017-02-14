Snow melts more quickly in February than in early winter

Angle of sun, longer days contribute to more rapid melting

snow-average-graph

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We have really been playing catch-up over the past week, since more than 20 inches of snow fell in the lower Pioneer Valley, and we are now above average for snowfall to date. Since October, we should have had 33.1” of snow, but instead we have received 40.25” in the lower Valley.

An entire snow season typically brings 49.5” of snow to the Springfield area, so we only need a little more than 9” between now and May to get our typical annual snowfall.

What we are also noticing is the power of the sun at this time of year. In the beginning of the winter, the sun was low in the sky. With a low sun angle, you get less direct sun rays. Additionally, we were also seeing the shortest days of the year in late December and early January, and overall less melting power.

Fast forward to now, and the sun is much higher in the sky. The higher sun angle creates more direct rays, and in February, we also get longer days. All of that combines to create much more melting power.

The snow is going to melt much faster now than it would have had it fallen at the end of December, as winter was getting started.

