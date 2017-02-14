Senator Warren calls for probe of ties between Trump and Russia

BOSTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling for a bipartisan probe into the any ties between the Trump administration and Russia.

The Massachusetts Democrat made the comment in a string of tweets she fired off Tuesday following the resignation Monday of national security adviser Michael Flynn over his contacts with Russia.

Warren said the removal of Flynn is a win for American values, but said he shouldn’t become a scapegoat.

Warren said President Donald Trump owes Americans a full accounting of his administration’s dealings with Russia, both before and after the election, including when White House officials first realized Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his discussions with Russia’s ambassador and if other contact occurred during the campaign.

Fellow Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Edward Markey is also calling for an investigation.