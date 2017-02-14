School group headed to Nicaragua for community service trip

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – 12 students from Hopkins Academy and Hadley Elementary will be traveling to the Granada area of Nicaragua next week, to help improve education for young children. They’ll help rebuild a learning center, paint walls, and will work with the children in the afternoon.

Spanish teacher Ruth Ann Fitzgibbons spearheaded the trip, proposing it’d be a great way for students to utilize their Spanish while doing community service for the poor. “It’s a great group of students,” she told 22News. “They’re giving people here in the community, and they’ll continue to do so now in a different country.”

This is the first time in at least 16 years that Hopkins has supported a service trip. “With our community, and with this concentrated group of students, it’s just awesome,” student Allison Jenks said. “All of the kids that are going are great, and the advisers as well.”

The group includes nine high school students, three elementary students, and three chaperones. Together, they raised more than $25,000 to fund this trip.

They leave on Tuesday, February 21st, and will be back Thursday, March 2nd.