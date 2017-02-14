Sales of winter sports equipment up after recent snow

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP)- Whenever snow is in the forecast, or even after a snowstorm, winter retail sales usually go up. Last winter’s mild season hurt local ski shops and this year got off to a slow start as well.

When temperatures were above average, it was hard for residents to even think about winter. But after three back-to-back snowstorms, winter sports enthusiasts went to the shops to buy their winter gear especially skis, snowboards, and clothing.

“Like a lot of other ski shops we ended up picking a little bit of sales once that snow hits,” Marketing Director Gabe Porter-Henry explained. “People by ski pants and helmets.”

The holiday season is usually the first spike in winter sales before the season even starts. Usually the second spike in sales comes right after a snow storm. And after three snow storms within just the last week, winter sales have been pretty good.