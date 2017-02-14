Restaurants feeling the love this Valentine’s Day

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – From a night out on the town, to flowers and jewelry. Americans are treating their loved ones this Valentine’s Day, and they’re doing it at record rates this year.

Consumers are expected to spend more than $4 billion on jewelry, and another $2 billion on flowers. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans this year will be spending $18 billion on their valentines. To put that in perspective for you, everyone celebrating Valentine’s Day is expected to spend an average of $136.

Then, of course, there’s the food. Nearly 4 in 10 of those celebrating will be wining and dining those they love tonight. Most restaurants across western Massachusetts were forced to close, and lost a day during Thursday’s storm. Even Though Valentine’s Day falls on a weekday this year, Johnny’s Tavern in Amherst anticipates a full house Tuesday night.

“We’re probably going to expect as much business tonight as if it was on a Saturday,” said Patrick Siana, front house manager at Johnny’s. “The reservations started coming in last week, and actually I had to close tonight’s reservations last Friday.”

Back in the kitchen, it’s all hands on deck with 6 chefs preparing, cooking and serving, and not just for Tuesday night. Head chef Bryan Graham told 22News, “Days leading up, and after Valentine’s Day, you still see an increase in businesses just because people don’t always come out on Valentine’s Day. Some people have to work like myself and my wife.”

If you plan on treating someone special later in the week, make those reservations now before the best times are all booked up.