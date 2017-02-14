Re-kindle the flame in your relationship!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Long term relationships, even ones that begin passionately, can fall victim to the daily routine. Infusing romance back into your relationship has to start somewhere, so why not rekindle that flame starting today! Shira Block gave us tips.

1. Remind yourself why you chose to be together

2. Make the first move – but remember, romance doesn’t begin in the bedroom

3. Put complaints on hold

4. Take an interest in your partners day

5. Dust off your dating behavior and let nature take it’s course