BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot has risen to $310 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

No one has hit the jackpot since December 17, causing it to grow larger each week.

Wednesday’s jackpot is the game’s highest since last November, and has a cash option of an estimated $189.3 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets for the $310 million jackpot can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.