CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s a delicious dish for your Valentine’s Day sweetheart! Shannon Greenwood, Co-owner of Tandem Bagel company visited Mass Appeal to make her delicious perfect pasta Pavarotti.
Pasta Pavarotti
- 1 lb. spaghetti or linguine
- Small can (6 oz) tomato paste
- ½ cup chopped parsley
- ¼ cup chopped basil
- ½ cup Parmesan or Romano cheese
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic
- Kosher salt & pepper to taste
While cooking pasta, mix all other ingredients in large bowl or pulse in food processor.
Toss. Pour the red wine, and cue the music.
Serves 4