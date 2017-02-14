Perfect Pasta Pavarotti

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s a delicious dish for your Valentine’s Day sweetheart! Shannon Greenwood, Co-owner of Tandem Bagel company visited Mass Appeal to make her delicious perfect pasta Pavarotti.

 Pasta Pavarotti

  • 1 lb. spaghetti or linguine
  • Small can (6 oz) tomato paste
  • ½ cup chopped parsley
  • ¼ cup chopped basil
  • ½ cup Parmesan or Romano cheese
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • Kosher salt & pepper to taste

While cooking pasta, mix all other ingredients in large bowl or pulse in food processor.

Toss. Pour the red wine, and cue the music.

Serves 4

