CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s a delicious dish for your Valentine’s Day sweetheart! Shannon Greenwood, Co-owner of Tandem Bagel company visited Mass Appeal to make her delicious perfect pasta Pavarotti.

Pasta Pavarotti

1 lb. spaghetti or linguine

Small can (6 oz) tomato paste

½ cup chopped parsley

¼ cup chopped basil

½ cup Parmesan or Romano cheese

½ cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic

Kosher salt & pepper to taste

While cooking pasta, mix all other ingredients in large bowl or pulse in food processor.

Toss. Pour the red wine, and cue the music.

Serves 4