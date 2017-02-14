Parking lot unplowed in Chicopee; residents feel trapped

Many are still waiting for someone to clear the snow

By Published: Updated:
umnplowedlotchicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received a report from a viewer, claiming residents at one Chicopee apartment building are trapped in their own parking lot.

The parking lot at 53 Cabot Street was covered with snow Monday night. When 22News went to the parking lot Tuesday night, we saw little had changed. Cars were covered and some were even trapped in their spots by large snow banks.

The owner of Cabot Liquors, which is next to the lot, told 22News the snow has made it impossible for his customers to park there as well. Manish Patel said, “Whoever is responsible for it should be taking care of it because it’s really a pain. As a business owner right next to it, it affects the business also, because people are parking on the sides when they should be parking on the parking lot.”

At least one car attempted to leave the unplowed lot, but many are still waiting for a clearer path.

More Information:
– Local Forecast – Weather Text Alerts
– Temperatures – Weather Email Alerts
– Weather News – WWLP 22News Weather App
– Interactive Radar – Live Area Webcams

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s