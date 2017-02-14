Parking lot unplowed in Chicopee; residents feel trapped

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received a report from a viewer, claiming residents at one Chicopee apartment building are trapped in their own parking lot.

The parking lot at 53 Cabot Street was covered with snow Monday night. When 22News went to the parking lot Tuesday night, we saw little had changed. Cars were covered and some were even trapped in their spots by large snow banks.

The owner of Cabot Liquors, which is next to the lot, told 22News the snow has made it impossible for his customers to park there as well. Manish Patel said, “Whoever is responsible for it should be taking care of it because it’s really a pain. As a business owner right next to it, it affects the business also, because people are parking on the sides when they should be parking on the parking lot.”

At least one car attempted to leave the unplowed lot, but many are still waiting for a clearer path.

