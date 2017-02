BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two lanes of the Mass Pike heading westbound in Blandford are closed due to a tractor trailer crash.

#MAtraffic Alert: Blandford , I-90 WB at 30.6mm, truck crash. 2 lanes closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 14, 2017

State Police Lt. John Giulino told 22News a tractor trailer rolled over after a crash involving at least one vehicle. He said more than one vehicle may have been involved, and that the Westfield Fire Department was called to the site of the crash for minor injuries.

Giulino said both lanes should reopen to drivers shortly.