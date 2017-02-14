One Agawam police officer still fighting for his job; Hearing scheduled Tuesday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One Agawam police officer is still fighting to get his job back after two of his colleagues were reinstated to the Agawam Police Department following an alleged use-of-force incident at the police station last year.

The decision to reinstate Officer Edward Connor and Sergeant Anthony Grasso with full back pay was made at a hearing in January. A fourth hearing will be held Tuesday, where the officers are expected to testify.

The men’s attorney, John Connor, said he is confident that the civil service commission will find that Officer John Moccio also acted appropriately.

The three officers arrested a man, David Desjardins, at Six Flags last June. Desjardins accused the officers of using excessive force when they brought him back to the police station, and Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen fired them following the incident.

Under Grasso’s reinstatement, he was demoted to the rank of police officer. Attorney Connor says Grasso will appeal the demotion.

Attorney Connor previously told 22News he never saw the letter so he didn’t know the town’s reasoning behind the demotion, but during the hearings, he said their contention was that Grasso failed his supervisory capacity by not stopping Moccio’s use of the baton.

The FBI has launched its own investigation into the incident. Locally, the Hampden County District Attorney investigated the incident but announced last month they would not pursue any criminal charges against the officers.

