‘Netflix cheating’ study said almost half of streaming couples ‘cheat’

(WFLA) — Netflix said cheaters are out on the prowl looking for the next best episode.

If you’re like almost half the world, someone is Netflix cheating in your relationship. 46% of Netflix users worldwide admit they’ve watched a television show without their significant other.

Netflix first defined the Stream Cheating Act in 2013 and said it is now happening three times more often and has spread around the world.

The most cheaters are in Brazil and Mexico where almost 60% of streaming couples said they cheated. The most loyal lovers live in the Netherlands, where over 70% of viewers said they have never cheated.

Netflix found over 80% of streamers said they are repeat offenders when it comes to Netflix cheating.

The top shows tempting these cheaters include: The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, American Horror Story, House of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, Narcos, and Stranger Things.

Over 65% of offenders said they just couldn’t stop watching because the shows are too good.