More retailers dropping Ivanka Trump products

(CNN) – More trouble for the Trump brand. Sears and Kmart are just the latest major U.S. retailers to announce they are dropping some Trump brand products. This comes after president Trump blasted Nordstrom on twitter last week for the company’s decision to discontinue Ivanka Trump’s line which they blamed on slumping sales. CNN explores if is this more about politics or brand performance?

This may not have been the publicity Ivanka Trump was looking for. Nevertheless, the biggest audience in years tuned in to Saturday night live after T.J.Maxx and Nordstrom distanced themselves from the first daughter’s fashion line.

Over the weekend, Sears and Kmart also dropped Trump’s home brand. A highly controversial plug for Ivanka’s label from the white house and an attack on Nordstrom from the President himself come as sales of Ivanka’s brand drop. According to one retail analysis firm, online sales for Ivanka’s fashion brand were down 26% in January compared to the same time last year.

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump’s line tells CNN, “We’ve seen our brand swept into the political fray, becoming collateral damage in others’ efforts to advance agendas unrelated to what we do” adding that the brand saw increased sales last year.

Jamie Turner, CEO of 60SecondMarketer.com said, “So there are two ways to look at sales data, one is the full year versus trends. You might see a pattern that is not positive and as a result you might pull the product off the shelf.”

Nordstrom says the choice to drop Ivanka’s line was based on performance, not on politics. The decision doesn’t seem to hurt Nordstrom: the company’s stock jumped immediately following the controversy.

Celebrities such as Rosie O’Donnell and Chelsea Handler taking to social media to troll Trump with photos of their purchases.

Turner said, “The Donald Trump brand skews older, they focus on older males who might not be as sensitive to the things he’s saying, The Ivanka brand is aimed at urban millennial. They are sensitive to what he’s saying, and as a result, they’re pulling back what they’re purchasing on the Ivanka brand.”

It was still a busy weekend for at least one Trump brand. President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, which has recently doubled its membership dues. Provided the high profile backdrop for a visit with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

A presidential product placement unlike any other.