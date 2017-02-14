Keith Morrison’s voice now available on Waze app

(WWLP) – Do you set your DVR to watch Dateline NBC? Can’t get enough of Keith Morrison’s distinctive voice? Well, don’t drive alone! Keith can now guide your way to where you need to go!

From now until April 2, Keith Morrison will be a featured voice on the Waze navigation app. The host, famous for telling tales of murder on Dateline, offers turn-by-turn directions, and alerts you to possible hazards ahead.

To access Keith’s voice within Waze, go to settings, tap “voice directions,” and select “Keith Morrison- Dateline NBC.”

The special voice feature comes as part of NBC’s celebration of Dateline’s 25th anniversary.