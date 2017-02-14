Jane The Virgin – Chapter Fifty-Six Trailer

(CW) – Jane is offered a book deal and considers quitting her job on the next episode of Jane the Virgin.

When Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is offered a book deal, she thinks her prayers have been answered and debates quitting her awful publishing job. After suffering from panic attacks, Jane is ready to get to the root of the problem. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) and Xo (Andrea Navedo) are working on fixing their friendship until Xo finds out that Rogelio has been lying to everyone all this time.

Petra (Yael Grobglas) is running damage control on the Marbella’s reputation after a grisly discovery is found on the property. Meanwhile, Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is ready to be involved again in the Mirabella and his first order of business is finding the perfect person to manage the hotel lounge. Brett Dier and Ivonne Coll also star.

Matthew Diamond directed the episode written by Valentina Garza (#312). The episode airs on February 20th, 2017.

