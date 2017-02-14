Is your significant other your perfect match?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Chemistry between two people isn’t enough to sustain a long term partnership. Shira Block gave us tips on figuring out if your partner is the perfect match for you!

1. Close your eyes, take a deep breath and ask yourself how you’d feel if you’re together in 10 years exactly how he is now.

2. Are you excited to introduce them to friends/family?

3. Do you trust him with your emotions? money? children?

4. Are you amused by your partner’s habits or disgusted?

5. Can you spend a lifetime accepting your partner’s shortcomings without complaint?