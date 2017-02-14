Hearts for free around towns of Amherst and Northampton

(WWLP) – A 22News viewer emailed photos of hearts created by students and parents from The Hartsbrook School in Hadley. The handmade hearts, which are made from fabric, felt, and wool, were placed in the children’s room at the Jones Library in Amherst, and in downtown Northampton in from of the First Churches.

According to the email from Leslie Evans, “the hearts are a symbol of love for all people, and whoever comes across one is welcome to take it or pass it along to another. This was a student led initiative meant to inspire kindness and love in the community. Happy Valentines Day from the students at Hartsbrook ages 3 -18!”