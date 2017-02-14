From dream home to insurance disaster

(CNN) – A simple insurance claim over a fallen tree ballooned into an all-out repair disaster. Leaving a family’s dream home falling apart and infested with rodents. More than year after hiring a contractor recommended by their insurance company, the family is out of their home and living in a trailer parked in the driveway.

Paul Gough, the homeowner said, “If we get some answers, get our house back, get our life back… you can back to what your life once was.”

It’s tight living. A 300-square-foot trailer is home for Sharon and Paul Gough and they share it with their teenage son, a three dogs. The trailer is parked on the driveway of what was their dream home.

Sharon Gough said, “It went from a tree that fell on our home to mega destruction.”

The Goughs hired a contractor recommended by their long-time insurance company, Wawanesa

Paul said, “We felt we have a claim, they have good people, what they call preferred vendors, that’s fine for us.”

It wasn’t fine. The hole in the roof was left open for eight months. Covered only with a nylon tarp. Rodents got inside the walls.

Paul said, “It wasn’t just squirrels and birds, it was rats. Anybody that’s come in and out of the attic has been wearing something similar to this and a lot better respirator”

Their insurance called in a second preferred vendor to do pest control, it used poison instead of traps. The hole in the roof was then sealed, with the dead rodents inside. There are flies all over. “All of these, we assume, are coming from whatever died in the walls”

And holes in the walls from a third company hired to clean it all up.

Paul said, “It just goes on and on and on and on.”

Wawanesa didn’t answer our questions about how it chooses its preferred vendors. Its website says it provides homeowners names of contractors “with which it has had good experience,” and that provide “quality repairs”. Almost every insurance company has contractors it recommends to do claim repairs.

Scott Stanley, an Insurance Lawyer said, “They are preferred not because they are good at their craft it’s because they are cheap.”

The Gough’s are now locked in a formal claims dispute resolution process with their insurance company over the scope and cost of the additional damage. Wawanesa tells us it’s confident that process will lead to a “fair resolution”.

However, that process takes months. In the meantime, the Gough’s are still living in that trailer.