Florists busy for Valentine’s Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Florists are busy preparing flower arrangements to go out for delivery this Valentine’s Day.

At Durocher Florist in West Springfield, they’re not only assembling pre-ordered arrangements, they’re also busy putting together same-day orders.

22News Anchor Kait Walsh went to Durocher Florist in West Springfield Tuesday morning, where she got a behind the scenes look at Valentine’s Day preparations. She also found out how the recent snowstorms affected the shop. See her report on 22News starting at 5:00.