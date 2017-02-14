Fist bump, not handshake, during flu season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A nurse and infectious disease expert from Greene County Public Health, said to help prevent the spread of germs during flu season you should use a fist bump to greet someone instead of a handshake. Also, remember to wash your hands often, especially before eating.

She also said over the weekend, Ohio recorded its fourth pediatric death from the flu. Most cases have been in the northeastern part of the state.

She said the vaccine for this flu season appears to be a good match, especially for type A.