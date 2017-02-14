Fallout follows Flynn resignation

(NBC News) The Trump White House is dealing with its first major shakeup following the Monday night resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“We got to a point – not based on a legal issue – based on a trust issue,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday. “The level of trust between the President and General Flynn eroded to a point that we felt we had to make a change.”

White House lawyers found Flynn did nothing illegal, but the president asked him to resign after it went public that Flynn misled Vice President Pence and others about discussing sanctions with Russia’s ambassador.

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates first alerted the White House three weeks ago that Flynn was vulnerable to blackmail.

Democrats want answers on whether Flynn acted alone, and EVEN SOME REPUBLICANS, including Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham wANT ANSWERS.

Still, Republican leaders are resisting calls for an independent investigation.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2kHaP9q