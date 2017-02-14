Easy strawberry rose tart

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Treat your sweetheart to something special this season. Shannon Greenwood from Tandem Bagel Company shared her story.

Strawberry Rose Tart

½ lemon, juiced

Fresh mint (optional garnish)

2 pints strawberries, rinsed

Honey or agave for drizzling

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 ½ cups cookie crumbs – Graham Cracker or Chocolate Wafer cookie work well

5 tsp. unsalted butter, melted

12 oz Mascarpone Cheese at room temperature

Stir together the cookie crumbs and the melted butter until well combined and all crumbs are moistened.

Press the crust into an 8 inch tart pan, pressing up along sides until packed.

Stir together the mascarpone, powdered sugar, vanilla and lemon juice. Spread the mixture onto the crust evenly. Refrigerate for at least an hour.

While the tart is chilling, slice the strawberries or cut them into roses. Before serving, arrange strawberries on tart, drizzle with honey or agave and garnish with mint.