Detectives, troopers honored for capturing alleged escapee

BOSTON (AP) — Two Somerville detectives and two Massachusetts State Police troopers have been recognized for apprehending a former Army reservist who allegedly escaped from a Rhode Island prison and spent five days on the lam.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and other officials gathered Monday afternoon to honor detectives Kilsarys Leguisamon and Derrick Dottin, as well as troopers Joseph Merrick and Brendan Cain.

Dottin tells The Boston Globe James Morales ran past him and his partner last month carrying a motorcycle helmet that he’d reportedly donned during two bank robbery attempts.

The detectives joined Merrick in chasing Morales. Merrick tells WFXT-TV he tackled Morales in Somerville with help from the other officers.

Morales faces charges including stealing weapons from a federal armory and attempted bank robbery. His lawyer previously couldn’t be reached.