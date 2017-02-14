Dam evacuation could last weeks

NBC's Jennifer Bjorklund Published: Updated:
As crews work to shore up damaged spillways at California's Oroville Dam, evacuated residents are being warned they could be forced to stay out of the area for weeks.
As crews work to shore up damaged spillways at California's Oroville Dam, evacuated residents are being warned they could be forced to stay out of the area for weeks.

(NBC News) The rush to repair crumbling spillways at California’s Oroville dam continues as crews work to beat approaching rain.

Helicopters are being used to drop loads of boulders into the damaged spillways.

Nearly 200,000 people living near the dam have been evacuated.

The evacuation order will remain in place until the next round of rain has passed.

NBC News has learned three environmental groups warned of potential danger back in 2005 that the emergency spillway should be lined in concrete and didn’t meet modern safety standards.
Officials then concluded it was safe and “would perform as designed”.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2kG23sb

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s