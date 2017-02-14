Some common tax questions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Millions of Americans are working on their taxes and every year there are some common questions.

The most common, How long do I keep my old tax returns and paperwork? Generally accountants will say seven years, unless it’s larger investments into a home or retirement account. And it can be handy if you’re ever questioned by the IRS.

Tax returns are prepared with information that is provided by you the client, and usually there’s a disclosure when you pick an accountant or website.

CPA Tax Attorney, Paul Mancinone said,”By and large the preparer is preparing a return with information that he gets. It’s only as good as the information he or she is getting.” Whenvever there is an audit or examination, the IRS has to ask whether there should be preparer penalties if information was changed.

More than 153 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed this year with the IRS. Four in five will be prepared electronically. Mancinone said it’s a good idea for younger people to file their own taxes to understand how the system works, but as it becomes more complicated, you should consider accountants. Just make sure you look at their credentials.

“Are they an attorney, are they a CPA, are they an enrolled agent, at least have the designations that the IRS is looking for when it comes to competency,” Mancinone said.

Should you get a penalty from the IRS, make sure your preparer will be around. “A lot of tax shops close after April 16th. There’s no number. There’s nobody answering,” Mancinone said.

Mancinone said the IRS also has a program called “First Time Abate”- where if a taxpayer has a clean history for three years the IRS can waive penalties.

The filing deadline is Tuesday, April 18th…Since the 15th falls on a Saturday and the 17th is Emancipation Day- a legal holiday in D.C.