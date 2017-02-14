Chocolate truffles for your Valentine!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Looking for a last minute treat to give your Valentine? Chef Bill Collins from chefbill.com showed us how to make chocolate truffles!

Chocolate Truffles

chefbill.com

1 cup heavy or whipping cream

2 cups dark chocolate, chopped or in small pieces

Cocoa powder and/or confectioners sugar and/or crushed nuts

Parchment or waxed paper

1. In a saucepan, over a medium heat, scald the cream

2. Place the chocolate in a heatproof mixing bowl. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and let it sit for about 30 seconds, to melt chocolate slightly.

3. With a whisk, slowly mix the cream and chocolate, until just combined

4. Add vanilla and (optional) orange flavored liqueur (Cointreau, Triple Sec, etc) until just incorporated. Let the mixture sit at room temperature for at least 1 hour.

5. When the mixture is firm, use a teaspoon to scoop and begin to shape the chocolate. Roll the truffles with the palms of your hands to create a round ball

6. Roll the truffles in cocoa powder, confectioners’ sugar or finely chopped nuts to finish.

Notes:

You can add all kinds of flavors, including hazelnut, peppermint, plain, etc.

You can also roll these in nuts, confectioners sugar, etc.

Since this can be messy, you might want to wear latex gloves while rolling the truffles.

Additional flavors:

Hazelnut: add 1 tablespoon of hazelnut liqueur and ½ cup of finely chopped hazelnuts

Orange: add the zest of one orange