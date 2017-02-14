Child found chewing used condom on playground

(CNN) – All parents know that kids put things they shouldn’t in their mouths but a Florida community is appalled by what a five-year-old boy was found chewing on at a school playground.

“Disgust.” There’s just no other way to describe it.

“It’s sickening.” Parents on high alert tonight.

After police say a five year old boy was found chewing on a used condom he found at the playground near Saint Lucie Elementary. Thankfully the boy was fine after being taken to a local hospital.

Now officers are on patrolling the area investigating. Trying to find the person who left the condom on school property.

Ed Cunningham with Fort Pierce Police says it could be a prostitution issue. “It could just be some couple that just made a bad decision and was out there for some reason, or who knows what. But that’s why we’re going to patrol more often and see what we can find.”

Meanwhile school officials are taking precautions, investigating security camera footage and sweeping playground areas frequently. This whole incident shocking for parents.

Patricia Nava, a Mother said, “You always think your kids are safe at a school. You never think something like that can happen.”

According to the police report, similar items have been found on school grounds in the past.