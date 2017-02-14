CDC tips for a healthy Valentine’s Day

(CNN) – Who doesn’t love chocolates and candy hearts on valentine day? Yes, many of us are guilty of celebrating with that or a few too many glasses of wine on the big day. However, here’s some tips if you’re thinking about doing something else this Valentine’s Day, one your health will appreciate.

Valentine’s Day, a time to celebrate relationships and love. So why not show your health some love? Here are some tips from the centers for disease control and prevention for a marking valentine’s day in a healthy way.

Plan an activity that encourages physical fitness! The CDC says adults need two hours and thirty minutes of activity a week, make your valentine a part of it.

Instead of stuffing yourself on candy or chocolates, indulge in a meal packed with whole grains and lean protein, and low in saturated fat and salt. Nutrition plays a key role in good health!

Limit alcohol consumption, studies have shown chronic alcohol use can lead to long-term health problems, including heart disease and cancer. The CDC recommends no more than one drink a day for women and two for men. Skip alcohol altogether if you’re pregnant or, obviously, if you’re under 21.

With these tips, you and your sweetie can have a happy and healthy valentine’s day!