Cabotville Mill renovation project has been withdrawn

Chicopee Planning Department hopes to work with a new developer soon

Juliana-Mazza By Published: Updated:
cabotville industrial park entrance
The entrance to the Cabotville Industrial Park complex on Front Street in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News confirmed that the developer, Silverbrick LLC, withdrew their request for a special permit, which would’ve allowed them to rehab the Cabotville Mill in Chicopee.

The New York based company wanted to create 600 apartments and commercial space for businesses at the old Industrial Complex on Front Street, but ran into transaction issues with the developer months ago.

The Chicopee Planning Department said they hope to work with a new developer soon, but since they don’t own the property, they’re options are limited.

Here’s a statement from the Chicopee Planning Department’s Executive Director Lee Pouliot:

As redevelopment of Cabotville Mills is a significant opportunity to revitalize Chicopee’s downtown, we are very much looking to work with any developer who has a vision for the project, including the current owner. As the city is not the current owner, we are limited what we can do with regards to looking for other developers.

Related Cabotville Mill Coverage:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s