Cabotville Mill renovation project has been withdrawn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News confirmed that the developer, Silverbrick LLC, withdrew their request for a special permit, which would’ve allowed them to rehab the Cabotville Mill in Chicopee.

The New York based company wanted to create 600 apartments and commercial space for businesses at the old Industrial Complex on Front Street, but ran into transaction issues with the developer months ago.

The Chicopee Planning Department said they hope to work with a new developer soon, but since they don’t own the property, they’re options are limited.

Here’s a statement from the Chicopee Planning Department’s Executive Director Lee Pouliot:

As redevelopment of Cabotville Mills is a significant opportunity to revitalize Chicopee’s downtown, we are very much looking to work with any developer who has a vision for the project, including the current owner. As the city is not the current owner, we are limited what we can do with regards to looking for other developers.

