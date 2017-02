AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News took a look behind the scenes at the Federal Restaurant in Agawam on Valentine’s Day, and it was packed.

We show you the magic that happens in the kitchen to serve up some incredible dishes. We also spoke with one couple celebrating 11 years of marriage magic Tuesday night.

At 10 on The CW Springfield and at 11 on 22News, Reporter Juliana Mazza will have a Live Report with a closer look.

Related Valentine’s Day Coverage: