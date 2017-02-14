Bondi’s Island building burned in overnight fire

Building once housed West Springfield Fish and Game Club

By Published: Updated:
bondis-island-fire

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A building along the Connecticut River was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning.

West Springfield Fire Chief William Flaherty told 22News that the former West Springfield Fish and Game Club on Bondi’s Island caught fire before 2:00 A.M. By the time firefighters got there, the building was engulfed in flames, and the walls were starting to collapse.

Flaherty said that no one was hurt in the fire.

The West Springfield police and fire departments, as well as Massachusetts State Police are looking into the cause.

