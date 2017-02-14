Blondies with chocolate chips!

blondies

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Most Valentine’s Day celebrations have some component in the kitchen, whether it be a delicious dinner or a decadent dessert! Michael Kachadoorian, Author of Baking Naturally showed us how to make “blondies with chocolate chips”.

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon pink salt
  • 2/3 cup melted butter
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup chocolate chunks

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Butter and line an 8-inch baking pan with parchment paper, set aside.
  • In a medium bowl, add flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix well. Set aside.
  • Melt butter. Set aside to cool slightly.
  • In a large bowl, combine the butter, sugars, and stir. Add eggs, vanilla, and lemon and whisk until smooth.
  • Stir in dry ingredients and mix until incorporated. Add chocolate chips and stir until fully incorporated.
  • Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 30-35 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and cool completely. Cut into squares and serve.

 

