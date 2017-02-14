CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Most Valentine’s Day celebrations have some component in the kitchen, whether it be a delicious dinner or a decadent dessert! Michael Kachadoorian, Author of Baking Naturally showed us how to make “blondies with chocolate chips”.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon pink salt

2/3 cup melted butter

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 cup chocolate chunks

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Butter and line an 8-inch baking pan with parchment paper, set aside.

In a medium bowl, add flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix well. Set aside.

Melt butter. Set aside to cool slightly.

In a large bowl, combine the butter, sugars, and stir. Add eggs, vanilla, and lemon and whisk until smooth.

Stir in dry ingredients and mix until incorporated. Add chocolate chips and stir until fully incorporated.

Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 30-35 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and cool completely. Cut into squares and serve.