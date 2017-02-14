Berkshire East welcomes snow from past couple of days

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – It was all smiles at Berkshire East on Tuesday after not 1, not 2, but 3 snowstorms hit western Massachusetts. After some people spent their days digging out from the snow, some winter lovers took advantage of the snow and headed to their nearest ski slopes.

After 3 back to back snowstorms hit western Massachusetts over the last couple of days Berkshire East told 22News this is the best snow they’re seen all winter season. Berkshire East told 22News they couldn’t be happier for the recent snowfall and it was more than welcomed.

Gabe Porter-Henry, Director of Marketing at Berkshire East, told 22News, “The storms came in back to back yesterday. The skiing was as good as its been ever here it was absolutely fantastic, a lot of great powder skiing, today you can see the conditions are great and with the forecast it should continue being good.”

Tuesday was also Western Massachusetts’ individuals day where local schools head up to Berkshire East to race. One student from St. Mary’s High School told 22News, the snow came at a perfect time. Matthew Masciadrelli, from Westfield, told 22News, “Its a bigger lead, its a month late but its still helpful and anything helps at this point.”

Other than racing, barbecues and cook-offs were also taking place.