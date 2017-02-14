Basketball player barred from game after performing ice rescue

(CNN) – Lucas Patchen was one of about ten Clayton volunteer firefighters who rescued a stranded fisherman on a drifting block of ice in Chaumont Bay Saturday morning. Patchen also plays basketball at Thousand Islands High School, and the ice rescue made him miss the team’s bus that morning for a playoff game at Indian River against Sandy Creek.

Patchen drove himself to Indian River and got there before the game started. As he went to the locker room, Patchen says head coach Scott Lalonde stopped him and said he wasn’t going to play.

Patchen explained, “I showed him a picture that the LifeNet helicopter took of the boat and us out there, and he proceeded to tell me that it was an administrative issue and it didn’t have anything to do with him.”

In a statement, TI Superintendent Michael Bashaw said the district is proud of Patchen, as well as all other students who are emergency volunteers. The school’s policy requires any player not riding on a team bus to call the coach or athletic director. A parent must drive their child to the away game site and sign them in.

Bashaw also said Patchen was “well aware of the rules as this issue arose in the past,” but Patchen said he was unable to call anyone while on the ice rescue mission. He texted his teammates to let their coach know once he was back on shore, minutes before the bus left. Patchen also said he’s upset with how coach Lalonde told him he couldn’t play.

Patchen said, “I was pretty much irritated at the fact that he said that and that I just took my own gas and my own car to Indian River to support the team.”

Lucas’ father Michael said his son shouldn’t have been benched for choosing to help save someone’s life.

Michael said, “I think the school maybe should change their policy. The school is supportive of community involvement, so the fire department should fit in perfectly with that.”

Thousand Islands’ superintendent said he’s willing to consider changing the policy to help students who are volunteer first responders.