Amherst launching new 911 system, other towns to follow

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst police are about to roll out a new 911 system, which allows officers to respond to your emergency calls more efficiently.

The system is called Next Generation 911, and has been two years in the making. All 911 centers in Massachusetts will be required to have this system by June 30. Departments are making the migration on a rolling basis, and Amherst police expect to roll it out in two weeks.

This Next Generation 911 system uses high-quality mapping that more accurately pinpoints where cell phone calls come from. It will give accurate coordinates based on what cell tower receives the signal. Nearly all addresses will also be included in the system.

State police are hoping that this Next Generation system will one day be capable of receiving texts, videos, and pictures.

Amherst police told 22News that they will be testing the system out next week before it’s fully operating in two weeks.

If you do dial 911 in an emergency, you shouldn’t notice anything different.