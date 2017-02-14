Americans to spend more than $18-billion Valentine’s Day

(CNN) – Cupid’s arrow may puncture your wallet. The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend a total of $18.2-billion this valentine’s day. That’s a lot of chocolate.

The National Retail Federation says people plan to spend about $85 ($85.21) on gifts for their sweethearts. Kids and parents will also feel the love, getting roughly $27 ($26.59) worth of stuff.

Most plan to allocate around 7 dollars for teachers and friends and man’s best friend will get a little something to the tune of about four dollars ($4.44)

Retailers must love Valentine’s Day. Average jewelry sales could hit $4.3-billion, $2 billion is expected to go for flowers, $1.7 billion on candy, and $1 billion may be spent on those lovey dovey cards.

If you’re looking to settle down with a special someone you may want to consider their bank account. At least that’s what people told SunTrust bank.

Brian Ford, of SunTrust Bank said, “More people value financial stability than even education, hobbies, physical fitness, even looks. That was very surprising to us.”

Whether you get your valentine cash or chocolate, this holiday is going to be sweet.