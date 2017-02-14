Advocacy group releases “Green Budget” proposal at State House

Currently, half a penny of every dollar in the state budget goes to environmental agencies

Tiffany Chan, 22News State House Correspondent Published: Updated:
forest park

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Environmental League of Massachusetts wants to make sure state parks and forests are not only well maintained, but safe for people to enjoy year round. The advocacy group told 22News that state funding has been on the decline for years now, making that job more difficult.

The Environmental League of Massachusetts released their so-called “Green Budget” at the State House.They’re calling on Governor Charlie Baker and state lawmakers to commit at least 1% of the overall state budget to environmental initiatives. That’s roughly $400-million, nearly double what they’re getting now.

That funding would be used to preserve and staff state parks and forests, especially in cities struggling economically, like Chicopee, Holyoke, Springfield and Westfield.

Erica Mattison of the Environmental League of Mass said, “People who can’t afford to jet off to exotic locations can have great experiences right here in Massachusetts close to home.”

