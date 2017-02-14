DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- A new salt storage facility is being proposed in Deerfield.

The project’s applicant is Salt City Incorporated, which owns a salt storage facility in Westfield. They want to buy property near the PAN AM railroad tracks in Deerfield. Railcars would bring the salt in, and it would be hauled out on trucks.

The salt storage facility would be built on the land behind me, between the railroad tracks and River Road in Deerfield. Its location has some nearby residents concerned over the noise and traffic, and environmental impact it could have.

“The people we’ve talked to aren’t really happy about it they’re worried about the traffic of course back and forth and then the size of it,” said Marcia Hayes of Deerfield.

The Deerfield planning board will hire a peer review consultant to see how the facility would fit in with the neighborhood.

“We want to see that balance we want jobs, we want tax space, but we also want it to be a good place to live and people can raise families, so keeping that mix and trying to honor everybody is what we will be trying to do over the next couple months,” said John Waite, Chairman of the Deerfield Planning Board.

Waite sad the planning board will also conduct an environmental review to determine how the facility would impact the nearby Connecticut River. The Deerfield Planning Board planning a more thorough review of the proposal at their next meeting in early April.