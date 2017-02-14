3rd fired Agawam officer fighting to get his job back

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam police officer continued his fight to get his job back Tuesday, after two of his colleagues were reinstated following an alleged use of force incident at the police station last year.

The decision to reinstate Officer Edward Connor and Sergeant Anthony Grosso with full back pay was made at a hearing in January. Tuesday, a fourth hearing was held in Springfield to discuss Officer John Moccio getting his job back.

The three officers arrested David Desjardins, Jr. at Six Flags last June. The officers were accused of using excessive force when they brought Desjardins back to the police station, and Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen fired them following the incident.

Under Grasso’s reinstatement, he was demoted to the rank of police officer. Attorney John Connor, who is representing the officers, says Grasso will appeal his demotion.

Tuesday morning, Officer Moccio delivered his testimony. Briefs will be filed in three days, and then, a decision from the Civil Service Commission is expected sometime around the beginning of May.

The FBI has launched its own investigation into the incident.

Related Agawam Police Officer Coverage: