Woman killed after colliding with another skier at CT mountain

CORNWALL, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Brookfield, Connecticut has died from injuries she sustained in a skiing accident on Saturday night.

Connecticut State Police say 46-year-old Lisa Kelly of Brookfield was skiing at Mohawk Mountain Ski Area in Cornwall when she collided with another skier. Kelly was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital by ambulance. Kelly was later transported by LifeStar from Charlotte Hungerford Hospital to Hartford Hospital.

Officials say she passed away from her injuries at Hartford Hospital on Saturday night around 11 p.m.

According to police, the accident is still under investigation.

